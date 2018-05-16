A Guide to Shou Sugi Ban and 8 Homes Featuring the Japanese Technique

Known as yakisugi in Japanese, shou sugi ban is a centuries-old technique that dates back to 18th-century Japan where it was primarily used to protect rural homes and warehouses from fires.

The ancient process, which paradoxically actually makes the wood fire-resistant, is now gaining popularity in the west for its aesthetic appeal, endurance, and eco-friendliness.

Although other types of wood are also being employed in the west, the technique was traditionally used with cryptomeria japonica, a species indigenous to Japan that's also known as Japanese cedar. The wood is charred, cooled, cleaned, and then finished with a natural oil, making it a natural way to preserve timber structures without using chemicals. Take a look at the helpful diagram below, as well as some of our favorite modern homes that feature the technique in action.