Two Tiny Cabins Chose Simplicity Over Size
Two Tiny Cabins Chose Simplicity Over Size

By Sam Eichblatt and Dwell / Photos by Darryl Ward
Two modest cabins in coastal New Zealand make waves with their respectful approach toward their environment.

When Eyrie, a pair of tiny, cedar-clad off-the-grid cabins with few traditional flourishes, won a national magazine’s Home of the Year Award, reaction across New Zealand was mixed. Modern architecture fans rallied behind the choice, in contrast to vocal opprobrium from some who seemed genuinely outraged by it, including one talk show host who described it as offensive. 

