Hit the Road With This Shou-Sugi-Ban Trailer Asking Just Under $50K

For those looking to downsize, Wisconsin-based builder of tiny homes-on-wheels ESCAPE has launched its latest unit, the ESCAPE One . The 276-square-foot Park Model RV resembles a minimalist cottage with a shou-sugi-ban exterior and clean, pine interiors, and can sleep up to four people.

The living area underneath the sleeping loft can be used as a lounge, office, reading nook, or another bedroom. Under the stairs, a built-in closet and pull-out drawers offer hidden storage space.

Buyers can opt for a kitchen, which comes equipped with an under-counter fridge, a sink and stove concealed under a panel, and plenty of shelving. A shower and toilet complete the main floor; above the bathroom, a small attic is perfect for stowing gear.

Upstairs, the sleeping loft with five-foot-high ceilings looks out at the view through three operable, low-E windows.