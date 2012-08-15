On Your Mark, Get Sett

As a young girl growing up in Austin, Texas, Kimber Reed’s parents were always bringing home dingy wooden wardrobes to fix up and refinish for their small antiques shop. Many years later, after she graduated pre-med at the University of Texas, got married, had kids of her own, then divorced, the memory of hands-on design grabbed hold of her. A passion for remodeling and redesigning her own home eventually lead to her co-founding two modular design companies: Reclaimed Space and, most recently, Austin-based Sett Studio. The latter punches up the prefab vernacular with a knockout modern design—all charred wood siding, floor-to-ceiling windows and bamboo floors—that go for just under $200 per square foot. "Where a lot of modular buildings are dressed-up sheds, ours is a really good small house," says the now 36-year-old. Here, Reed breaks down her studios.

Sett Studio designer Kimber Reed.

Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

On what the studios can be used for:

With little to no permitting required, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here. Photo Categories:

I know studios can be used for offices and bedrooms, but what's the most wild use you've seen so far? What is possible that you haven't seen yet?

In addition to charred wood siding—shown here in the cherry stain—Sett Studio can also add decking and landscaping. Photo Categories:

People have talked to us about recording studios; we talked to someone who wants to produce a hydroponic studio, all self-maintaining. Another cool one is a space for chemically sensitive individuals. There are a lot of people that, in pretty much any structure they live in, have serious medical conditions because of the amount of VOCs and chemicals released. So we’re actually working with a doctor and a client to produce a studio that they can live in healthily.

Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.

On permitting:

The charred wood siding, inspired by the Japanese shou-sugi-ban method, comes in various stains, such as cherry (shown here). The blow-torching technique helps with resistance to insects, rot, water, mold and fire.

And you mentioned before that permitting isn’t required?

Sett Studio also does complete interior work. This unit features monotread, which are panels made from milled recycled wood, on the floor, walls and desk. Lately, the company has been using more bamboo.

In Austin, and a lot of other places, any accessory building that is under 200 square feet does not require a permit from the city. So when you put one of these in, you don’t have to worry about permitting, unless there’s plumbing. And you’re also not taxed on it.

A breezeway or a pine deck, like this one built for Goodlife Realty group in Austin, can connect multiple units.

On SIP panel structure:

Sliding glass doors and galvanized metal siding are also available

What’s unique about these prefabs? What makes them different from all the others?

Most units come with one interior light, one exterior light and two outlets. More can be added.

We use building materials that are actually better than traditionally built homes. We use SIP panels for all our structure surfaces, that stands for structural insulated panels. The durability and the energy efficiency far exceed that of any traditional, stick-built home. They’re two OSB boards with Styrofoam in the center, which acts as insulation and provides structural stability. These panels are so strong that they can be a cantilevered ceiling 14-foot long without any support under them. So these units can very easily have a rooftop deck. And the panels are nontoxic, no VOCs.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for an intimate connection with outdoor spaces.

On charred-wood siding:

For the realty group interior space, eight people comfortably work in the 12-foot-by-14-foot room. There’s a mini slit A/C and heating system, painted sheetrock walls and bamboo floors and desk.

What are the exteriors made from?

The other unit is a conference room with bamboo floors.

All of our materials that we use to clad the walls, the floors, they’re all sustainable and they’re also all uniquely handmade by us. We have some different things that we use, one is charred wood. It’s inspired by the Japanese shou-sugi-ban. The charred process not only creates an aesthetically pleasing look—when you char it, it highlights the grain of the wood—but charring it also increases the durability of the wood, the mold and pest resistance, as well as the fire retardant. It’s a way of increasing the life of your wood and still makes it look pretty. We typically do pine siding and then go and char it. We do a penetrating seal or stain that can be different shades. They can also be used for interiors. On the walls: We typically do sheetrock. And we like to use what’s called American Clay on top. It’s almost like a plaster, but it’s not; it’s clay. It’s all-natural and gives a real nice, soft finish that can be different colors. But one of the nice things about it is, if anything gets messed up, if there’s a hole, you just spray with a little bit of water and rub over it and the wall is fixed. So we don’t have to worry about any cracking.

Even in a small space—this unit is one of the company’s smallest—there’s plenty of room for a sitting area. In addition to montoread and charred wood, this space has American Clay walls, a soft plaster-like coat that when punctured or cracked, a spritz of water will allow minor flaws to be smoothed clean.