Head to Arkansas for What May Be America's Coolest Art and Design Hotel

21c Museum Hotel's ground-floor restaurant, The Hive, features Arkansas native Matthew McClure’s take on refined country cooking. The 125-seat restaurant was designed as a communal gathering place for diners; design notes include polished concrete floors, a white glazed-brick bar face, and a Carthage marble bar top (a limestone produced in the region). Terra cotta tiles line the floor, and the pantry is furnished with a selection of jarred house-made pickles, coffee beans, and other provisions. Museum Hotel's ground-floor restaurant, The Hive, features Arkansas native Matthew McClure’s take on refined country cooking. The 125-seat restaurant was designed as a communal gathering place for diners; design notes include polished concrete floors, a white glazed-brick bar face, and a Carthage marble bar top (a limestone produced in the region). Terra cotta tiles line the floor, and the pantry is furnished with a selection of jarred house-made pickles, coffee beans, and other provisions.21c