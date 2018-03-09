View Photos
Head to Arkansas for What May Be America's Coolest Art and Design Hotel
By Kelsey Keith –
Architect Deborah Berke designs a modern retreat in Bentonville, Arkansas, for 21c, a hotel mini-empire blending art, design, and hospitality.
Located on the northeast corner of the Bentonville town square and a short walk to Moshe Safdie's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville is a 104-room boutique hotel that boasts an impressive collection of contemporary art and 12,000 square feet of exhibition (open to the public!). The newest location, which opened in 2013, joins two other 21c properties in Cincinnati and Louisville.
21c Museum Hotel Bentonville
200 NE A Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-286-6500
21cmuseumhotels.com/bentonville