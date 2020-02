21c is known for fusing art, design, and hospitality in their hotels, offering visitors an expertly curated and modern retreat. Designed by architect Deborah Berke, Museum Hotel Bentonville holds a large selection of contemporary art within 12,000 square feet of exhibition space that’s available for public viewing. Within the 104 rooms are custom-designed pieces by Deborah Berke Partners, including the banquette sofas lining the wall.