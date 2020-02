Berke’s design balances grand public spaces with "intimate, inviting" private spaces. The entry points to the hotel are categorized by high ceilings and polished concrete floors, and incorporating natural light is a central focus throughout the 100,000 square foot property. The sleekness of the space is contrasted by a rich wooden table, which serves as a check-in desk, by Simplemente Madera. The green penguins spotted throughout the building are by Cracking Art Group.