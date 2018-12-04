This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins that jut out from their natural ledge. Architect Snorre Stinessen carefully positioned them on an existing stone quay and built them to fit two to four travelers, or a family of five. To allow them to cantilever off the edge, their cross-laminated timber floor plates are mounted onto two steel beams.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Consisting of 55 acres in the middle of the Grøtøya strait, Manshausen Island was originally established in 1698 and became an important area for the old trading post of Grøtøya. The stone quays that exist on the resort's property originally housed one of Northern Norway's largest wooden buildings that was used as storage during the fishing season.

Since then, it’s become a destination for adventure seekers and lovers of the outdoors. Along with becoming a go-to locale for fishing, diving, cycling, climbing, kayaking, and hiking, it holds a boutique island resort that puts you right in the middle of it all. The four sea cabins that were designed and built by architect Snorre Stinessen over the course of five years, are all for rent and promise an unparalleled, immersive experience.