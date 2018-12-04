Have You Ever Wanted to Stay in a Norwegian Sea Cabin?
What: The Norwegian Sea Cabins of Manshausen Island
Where: Steigen, Norway
By who: Snorre Stinessen
How much: From $70 to $280 to rent per day
Consisting of 55 acres in the middle of the Grøtøya strait, Manshausen Island was originally established in 1698 and became an important area for the old trading post of Grøtøya. The stone quays that exist on the resort's property originally housed one of Northern Norway's largest wooden buildings that was used as storage during the fishing season.
Since then, it’s become a destination for adventure seekers and lovers of the outdoors. Along with becoming a go-to locale for fishing, diving, cycling, climbing, kayaking, and hiking, it holds a boutique island resort that puts you right in the middle of it all. The four sea cabins that were designed and built by architect Snorre Stinessen over the course of five years, are all for rent and promise an unparalleled, immersive experience.
"The conceptual idea was to expose visitors to the outside elements, while at the same time providing a comfortable shelter." -Stinessen
"This resort transports you to another scenery and state of mind. It gives a sense of floating over the sea that instills a quiet calm, even when there's a storm raging just outside the glass." -Stinessen
When I asked Stinessen what he appreciates most about this project, this is what he said:
"I must say that what I personally appreciate the most is that it actually transports you to another scenery and state of mind. It gives a sense of floating over the sea that instills a quiet calm, even when there's a storm raging just outside the glass. The resort offers a wide variety of activities such as diving, kayaking, sailing, cave exploration, mountain climbing, and trekking, which is definitely worth exploring—particularly if you're fortunate enough to get Ousland as your personal guide. Still, quite a few of the visitors seem very content with just enjoying their time inside their cabins and visiting the restaurant for dinner in the afternoon."
This is how much you’ll be spending:
-$280 per day (NOK 2,400) to reserve the entirety of the main bedroom.
-$70 per day (NOK 600) for one person to stay in the main bedroom.
-$35 per day (NOK 300) for children under 16 to stay in the guest bedroom.
To start your journey, reserve a sea cabin by contacting Manshausen here.