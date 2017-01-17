Follow Us Through San Francisco’s FOG Design & Art Fair
View Photos

Follow Us Through San Francisco’s FOG Design & Art Fair

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
It’s that time of year again when the art and design communities come together to admire artful creations presented by 45 international galleries and dealers.

After kicking off January 11 with a Preview Gala benefitting the recently transformed SFMOMA, the fourth annual edition of the FOG Design+Art Fair will remain open at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center through Sunday, January 15. Yesterday, we visited the historic space to explore the presentations and to experience some of the exhibitors' finest pieces—from antique Italian furniture and lighting, to textural sculptures, abstract paintings, and handmade ceramics. 

Follow us as we give you a peek at 10 of the standout pieces that caught our eye—and make sure to take a look at our roundup of prominent themes from last year’s fair. If you’re in the area over the weekend, there’s still time to purchase tickets here!

Architectural Drawings

The San Francisco-based Hosfelt Gallery presented an impressive collection of architectural illustrations by German artist Stefan Kürten. Shown here is Mirage, which was made with acrylic and ink on paper in 2016. Kürten is known for depicting environments we create in order to craft a "perfect life." This often results in midcentury homes, bungalows, and resorts that used to promise prosperity in the post-World War II environment—though each image contains hidden details that hint at decay or disaster.&nbsp;

The San Francisco-based Hosfelt Gallery presented an impressive collection of architectural illustrations by German artist Stefan Kürten. Shown here is Mirage, which was made with acrylic and ink on paper in 2016. Kürten is known for depicting environments we create in order to craft a "perfect life." This often results in midcentury homes, bungalows, and resorts that used to promise prosperity in the post-World War II environment—though each image contains hidden details that hint at decay or disaster. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Edward Cella Art &amp; Architecture from Los Angeles deals a collection of architectural illustrations by iconic architect Richard Neutra. Shown here is a pair of elevation drawings he created in 1963 with pastel on paper. It shows the Mariners Medical Art Center in Newport, California.

Edward Cella Art & Architecture from Los Angeles deals a collection of architectural illustrations by iconic architect Richard Neutra. Shown here is a pair of elevation drawings he created in 1963 with pastel on paper. It shows the Mariners Medical Art Center in Newport, California.

Icon Spotting

For those who admire the work of French artist Yves Klein (1928–1962), this intense shade of blue could be spotted a mile away. Along with paving the way for French Pop art, he was most notably known for his work with this powdery, ultramarine pigment, which he patented as "International Klein Blue." With locations in London and New York, Lévy Gorvy gallery presented two of his signature pieces. Shown on the left is Untitled Blue Monochrome from 1960, while his Untitled Blue Sponge Sculpture from 1959 is shown on the right.&nbsp;

For those who admire the work of French artist Yves Klein (1928–1962), this intense shade of blue could be spotted a mile away. Along with paving the way for French Pop art, he was most notably known for his work with this powdery, ultramarine pigment, which he patented as "International Klein Blue." With locations in London and New York, Lévy Gorvy gallery presented two of his signature pieces. Shown on the left is Untitled Blue Monochrome from 1960, while his Untitled Blue Sponge Sculpture from 1959 is shown on the right. 

Hanging Sculptures

Based in New York, David Zwirner presented a hanging sculpture by Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), the internationally respected sculptor who first learned how to draw in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Hailing from the 1980s, Untitled S.724 is a single-lobed hanging piece with four layers of continuous form within a form. Though it’s made of oxidized copper wire, it gives the impression of being soft and moldable. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Based in New York, David Zwirner presented a hanging sculpture by Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), the internationally respected sculptor who first learned how to draw in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Hailing from the 1980s, Untitled S.724 is a single-lobed hanging piece with four layers of continuous form within a form. Though it’s made of oxidized copper wire, it gives the impression of being soft and moldable.   

Presented by New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery was this sculpture by Tomás Saraceno. Titled Zonal Harmonic 1N 150/11, it’s made out of carbon fibre, rope, and glue. Saraceno is also currently being featured in an exhibit at SFMOMA titled Stillness in Motion — Cloud Cities, which will run through May 21.&nbsp;

Presented by New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery was this sculpture by Tomás Saraceno. Titled Zonal Harmonic 1N 150/11, it’s made out of carbon fibre, rope, and glue. Saraceno is also currently being featured in an exhibit at SFMOMA titled Stillness in Motion — Cloud Cities, which will run through May 21. 

A Digital  Experience

One of the first installations you discover when walking into the fair is Black Waves, an experiential work that digitally moves on a screen in a continuous loop. Based in Japan, teamLab is a digital-based art collective that was inspired by pre-modern Japanese paintings and how bodies of water were depicted with a series of lines. It's part of Pace Gallery's installation.

One of the first installations you discover when walking into the fair is Black Waves, an experiential work that digitally moves on a screen in a continuous loop. Based in Japan, teamLab is a digital-based art collective that was inspired by pre-modern Japanese paintings and how bodies of water were depicted with a series of lines. It's part of Pace Gallery's installation.

Textile Art

New York-based gallery Demisch Danant presented a number of textile artworks, some of which were created by revered textile artist, Sheila Hicks. Shown here is a wool prayer rug that she created in 1972.&nbsp;

New York-based gallery Demisch Danant presented a number of textile artworks, some of which were created by revered textile artist, Sheila Hicks. Shown here is a wool prayer rug that she created in 1972. 

Playful Designs

The San Francisco-based gallery Ratio 3 presented an impressive selection of works by Barry McGee. As an artist who is revered in the West Coast graffiti subculture, McGee creates drawings, paintings, and mixed-media pieces inspired by urban culture. Shown here is one of his patterned boards made with acrylic and epoxy.&nbsp;

The San Francisco-based gallery Ratio 3 presented an impressive selection of works by Barry McGee. As an artist who is revered in the West Coast graffiti subculture, McGee creates drawings, paintings, and mixed-media pieces inspired by urban culture. Shown here is one of his patterned boards made with acrylic and epoxy. 


The San Francisco-based store and gallery Park Life had a pop-up shop at the front of the fair where visitors could actually purchase items from their clever selection of books, decorative accessories, playful gifts, and art. They presented a couple pieces by Lorein Stern, a Northern California-based artist who makes ceramics, illustrations, and clothing that illustrate animals in a lighthearted way. Shown here are her handmade ceramic shark heads, which can stand on a tabletop or be mounted on the wall.&nbsp;

The San Francisco-based store and gallery Park Life had a pop-up shop at the front of the fair where visitors could actually purchase items from their clever selection of books, decorative accessories, playful gifts, and art. They presented a couple pieces by Lorein Stern, a Northern California-based artist who makes ceramics, illustrations, and clothing that illustrate animals in a lighthearted way. Shown here are her handmade ceramic shark heads, which can stand on a tabletop or be mounted on the wall. 

Mixed Materials, Shapes, and Origins

The presentation from New York-based Patrick Parrish was jam-packed with artful home pieces by designers from all decades—and made with a diverse range of materials. Pieces shown from front to back include: Waldhexen Table by Ian Stell; vintage Erwine and Estelle Laverne lucite chairs for The Invisible Group (1960s); rubber, brass, and wood credenza by Brian Thoreen; Crane series of freestanding lights by Bec Brittain; slab-constructed ceramic vessels by Cody Hoyt.&nbsp;

The presentation from New York-based Patrick Parrish was jam-packed with artful home pieces by designers from all decades—and made with a diverse range of materials. Pieces shown from front to back include: Waldhexen Table by Ian Stell; vintage Erwine and Estelle Laverne lucite chairs for The Invisible Group (1960s); rubber, brass, and wood credenza by Brian Thoreen; Crane series of freestanding lights by Bec Brittain; slab-constructed ceramic vessels by Cody Hoyt. 