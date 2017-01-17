Follow Us Through San Francisco’s FOG Design & Art Fair

After kicking off January 11 with a Preview Gala benefitting the recently transformed SFMOMA, the fourth annual edition of the FOG Design+Art Fair will remain open at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center through Sunday, January 15. Yesterday, we visited the historic space to explore the presentations and to experience some of the exhibitors' finest pieces—from antique Italian furniture and lighting, to textural sculptures, abstract paintings, and handmade ceramics.

Follow us as we give you a peek at 10 of the standout pieces that caught our eye—and make sure to take a look at our roundup of prominent themes from last year’s fair. If you’re in the area over the weekend, there’s still time to purchase tickets here!