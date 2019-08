Based in New York, David Zwirner presented a hanging sculpture by Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), the internationally respected sculptor who first learned how to draw in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Hailing from the 1980s, Untitled S.724 is a single-lobed hanging piece with four layers of continuous form within a form. Though it’s made of oxidized copper wire, it gives the impression of being soft and moldable.