The presentation from New York-based Patrick Parrish was jam-packed with artful home pieces by designers from all decades—and made with a diverse range of materials. Pieces shown from front to back: Waldhexen Table by Ian Stell; vintage Erwine & Estelle Laverne lucite chairs for The Invisible Group (1960s); rubber, brass, and wood credenza by Brian Thoreen; Crane series of freestanding lights by Bec Brittain; slab-constructed ceramic vessels by Cody Hoyt.