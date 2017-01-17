The San Francisco-based Hosfelt Gallery presented an impressive collection of architectural illustrations by German artist Stefan Kürten. Shown here is Mirage, made with acrylic and ink on paper in 2016. Kürten is known for depicting environments we create in order to craft a “perfect life.” This often results in midcentury homes, bungalows, and resorts that used to promise prosperity in the post-World War II environment—though they each image contains hidden details that hint at decay or disaster.