Focus on Feldman Architecture’s Environmentally-Conscious Homes

This week, we're celebrating San Francisco–based Feldman Architecture, led by Jonathan Feldman, Steven Stept, Taisuke Ikegami, and Christopher Kurrle. The award-winning firm holds environmental stewardship in high esteem, creating residential and commercial spaces that sit lightly on the land. Through a respectful, collaborative process with the client, Feldman Architecture produces buildings that meet individual needs while respecting the natural environment. Get to know the firm through the innovative examples below.





Location: San Francisco, California

A whole-house transformation for an active family with three young boys looks like a simple—albeit modern—town house from the street, while boasting an interior that soars. The main floor encompasses the kitchen, dining, and living rooms, allowing the whole family to hang out. A catwalk circles a central, light-filled atrium, connecting the upper floors. At the top, a green roof and office "pod" enjoy broad city views.