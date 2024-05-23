How Midcentury Modern Met the Stone Age to Create Flintstones Chic

When The Flintstones debuted in September 1960, the show broke down a lot of barriers—especially considering it was a cartoon sitcom about a galoot, his wife, their dinosaur dog, and their neighbors living a suburban life in the Stone Age. The Flintstones was the first prime-time animated series on American television, and the country’s first animated series to show two people of the opposite sex sleeping in the same bed—though how they could sleep on a bed made of solid rock is really anyone’s guess. With pieces like that bed, though, The Flintstones also helped inspire a design aesthetic that’s arguably become one of the biggest parts of its legacy. Though Ed Benedict, the animator who first designed the show’s universe, reportedly claimed he did it all off the cuff without using references for the show’s buildings, save a few prehistoric cave paintings he’d looked up in some books, it’s hard to deny that the show seems to pull much of its visual references from the midcentury-modern structures that were popping up at that time all over Southern California, where the offices of the show’s production company, Hanna-Barbera, were located.

The Stone Age-inspired faux stucco bookshelf from Urban Outfitters’ Isobel line, which includes a coffee table, sofa, and wall shelf.

Speaking of the Stone Age: when Clever wrote about the Flintstones look back in 2020, it was with references to Metopë Studio’s Otti Coffee Table, with its thick Australian siltstone supports, and Urban Outfitters’ fairly successful attempt to capitalize on the recessed shelf craze. Earlier this year, the Financial Times covered Los Angeles furniture designers who create pieces that are cartoonishly simple yet beautiful, like Objects for Objects’ Barney Rubble Kids collection, with its zigzagged wooden chairs and peg-legged tables.

Perhaps designers and buyers alike are drawn to the Flintstones look as a rejection of technology, or of the sleekly manufactured products that seem to surround all of us all the time. In a 2020 Yellowtrace article, the online design publication’s founder, interior designer Dana Tomić Hughes, wrote that because her "daily existence is saturated in slick technology," she’s drawn to "objects with supreme tactility, pieces that celebrate the crude essence of rocks and stones, and spaces that place natural, rough materials as a central theme in their thinking." These pieces, she says, sit in strong juxtaposition to modern life, reminding us of the interplay of nature and design and of handicraft and technology.

The Flintstonesa "pigasaurus" garbage disposal



The Flintstones

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.