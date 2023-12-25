The Year Childhood Nostalgia Took Over Our Homes

From the contested comeback of wall-to-wall carpeting to the Y2K craze’s creep into home decor, 2023 was defined by nostalgic interiors. The 2000s-era interiors obsession spanned many design styles (cue millennials pining for the Tuscan kitchen), but a considerable amount of fervor centered on the early-aughts teen girl bedroom. Animal print, pink walls, bean bag chairs, and all kinds of Hello Kitty merch became highly covetable as the look lovingly dubbed "trashy Y2K" took off. It’s not uncommon for design fixations from the past to have comebacks, but it seemed like nostalgia for childhood pop culture fixtures had a particular hold on the zeitgeist this year, dominating not just dorm rooms tours flaunted on TikTok, but also professionally designed, magazine-featured homes.

In March, for example, when Massachusetts design shop Pon the Store dropped a batch of ceramicist Emily Yong Beck’s sculptural candleholders depicting cartoon characters like Garfield, Bambi, and Hello Kitty, half of the pieces sold out on the very first night. Pon’s stock at large is thoughtfully silly; many pieces, like multidisciplinary artist Ryan Patrick Martin’s Floppy Hand coaster or glassblowing artist Miwa Ito’s decorative Goofy Fruit, tickle a sense of childlike play, even if they don’t make a specific reference. As such, in the three years the shop has been open, cofounder Madde Pontin says she and her mother, whom she runs the store with, have developed a sense for what draws people to nostalgiafying their spaces. "Playful interiors provide us a sense of safety, where we can have control in an uncontrollable world," says Pontin. "Whether it’s a bright color, a baguette candleholder, or a fake flower, these choices all seem to be rooted in a humorous and childlike fantastical reimagining of reality." Another cartoon character that won its way back into many hearts and homes this year—beyond Snoopy, who seems to be having a renewed moment under the sun—was Miffy, the charmingly simple bunny from a 1955 picture book by Dutch artist Dick Bruna. The MoMA Design Store has been selling Miffy lamps in various sizes since 2015, but in 2023, the storybook character made a full ascendance to cult favorite on TikTok. The #Miffy hashtag has more than 650 million views, and though there are certainly some posts devoted to Miffy-related clothing and food, the vast majority focus on Miffy home decor, from diffusers and DIY mirrors to the limited-edition Miffy x Le Creuset collection launched in select countries this year. Naturally, MoMA Design Store’s Miffy product line expanded in 2023, with enamel baking pans, mixing bowls, and a milk pan emblazoned with Miffy’s various facial expressions available exclusively via the shop. "Back in 2015 when MoMA Design Store first introduced our oversized Miffy lamp, we didn't quite know how to position it—for children or adults?" says Chay Costello, associate director of merchandising at MoMA. This year, it seems like the answer turned out to be: both.