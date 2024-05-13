Are We Heading for Another Attempted Waterbed Revival?

It’s a few months back, and I’m settling into my uncle’s property on heritage Pennsylvania farmland to house-sit. Though the three-bedroom ranch house and newly built garage are decidedly modern, much else here seems stuck in time. The cornfield chapel in the distance. The restored cars from the ’60s parked down the road. And a waterbed—possibly the most controversial of all sleeping surfaces, besides a bed of nails—in the room where I’ll be sleeping. It’s a full-wave mattress (more on that later) corralled by a hulking antique wooden bed frame.

My boyfriend visits and we orbit around the waterbed like two planes trying to size up a graceful, or at least safe, landing. We try to read and talk on the fluid-filled mattress, but every time we move, it’s clumsy and loud. Waking up, however, I realize I slept much better than anticipated. I feel like maybe I’ve underestimated the waterbed, and according to Lynn Hardman, the owner of Georgia’s oldest waterbed store, I definitely have— and I’m not alone. Hardman describes waterbeds as part of a "totally misunderstood category" of furniture, which seems to have been the case for a while now. The waterbed as we know it was invented in 1968 by Charles Hall, a San Francisco State University design student who presented the vinyl mattress filled with heated water as his master’s thesis project. Waterbeds quickly became a symbol of the sexual revolution—Hugh Hefner reportedly had a king-size waterbed covered in Tasmanian possum hair, and throughout the ’70s and much of the ’80s, many manufacturers marketed their waterbeds with suggestive nudges to its hedonistic associations. Even more innocent pop culture depictions of waterbeds often took a playful stance about the eccentric nature of the mattress. Still, within two decades, the waterbed transitioned from its Playboy bachelor pad phase to a full-fledged stint in the suburbs. By the peak of the craze in the late ’80s, more than one in five mattresses bought for American homes were waterbeds.

Italian spa manufacturer Starpool’s Zerobody Dry Float is technically a waterbed, though not truly a mattress—more of a high-tech wellness device you’d find at a next-gen spa.