At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
