A Brief History of America’s Favorite Chair: The Eames Lounge and Ottoman

When Charles and Ray Eames debuted their Eames Lounge and Ottoman in 1956 on NBC’s Home show hosted by Arlene Francis, the actress and television personality called the design "quite a departure" from the duo’s earlier creations.

The Eames Lounge and Ottoman is widely thought of as one of the most significant 20th-century furniture designs. Today, the classic seating set produced by Herman Miller is part of the permanent collections at New York’s MoMA and the Art Institute of Chicago.

At the time of the broadcast, the Eameses already had a few successful chair designs made from molded plywood , molded plastic , and upholstered wire on the market. They had significant experience working with plywood in particular, having honed their pioneering wood-molding techniques making splints for the U.S. Army during World War II . Following the war, the husband-and-wife duo continued to experiment with the material, focusing primarily on designs that could be mass-produced and provided value for money.

Charles Eames, pictured right, visiting the Herman Miller factory in Michigan, where the lounge (670) and accompanying ottoman (671) have been produced since 1956.

The original Eames Lounge and Ottoman, made of molded rosewood and upholstered leather with an aluminum base, was more noticeably meant for luxury—and it was priced accordingly. According to a 2022 Washington Post article, the chair and accompanying ottoman, also known as models 670 and 671, were initially sold for $310 (around $3,100 today), and now cost between $4,000 and $10,000.

Charles said the couple wanted to create a chair with "the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt"—one that would provide respite from the "strains of modern living." Ray once described it as "comfortable and un-designy."

