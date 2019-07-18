Subscribe
Stories
15 Herman Miller Projects That Have Changed Our Way of Living
In the pages of Phaidon’s “Herman Miller: A Way of Living,” we find the evolution of the legendary furniture company—and its...
Kate Reggev
10 Classic Midcentury Pieces That Will Never Go Out of Style
These timeless, iconic midcentury furnishings will elevate the look of any space—and they’ll earn you brownie points from anyone...
Samantha Ramirez
Live from New York
A major market for our furniture, and the headquarters of some of our most important designers, Manhattan has long been Herman...
Herman Miller
Building Continuity
Nearly 40 years after their first collaboration, Herman Miller’s relationship with architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw continues.
Herman Miller
For Every Need, In Every Way, For Everyone
Animator Bill Porter takes us on a simple journey through the life of a boy and a girl and the chair they encounter at every turn.
Herman Miller
Creatures of Comfort
To create the world’s first ergonomic work chair, designer Bill Stumpf began by redefining the meaning of comfort.
Herman Miller