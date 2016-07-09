Subscribe
Alex Ronan
Stories
A Web Native Goes From the Screen to the Loom
Designer Sara Berks gets tactile with textiles.
Alex Ronan
This Blackened Timber House Triumphantly Emerges After a Fire
A modern dwelling replaces a fallen farmhouse.
Alex Ronan
A Breezy Modern Beach House Sits Among the Trees in Australia
Built on a hill with beautiful views, this little house was made for entertaining.
Alex Ronan
A Leg Splint Inspired Charles and Ray Eames' Famous Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
The classic chair developed from a commission for the army.
Alex Ronan
A Bibliophile Shares His Book Storage Secrets
A book lover gives us tips on storing prized tomes.
Alex Ronan
The Iconic Chair That Changed The Way We Think About Seating
A bold chair emerged on the scene in 1934.
Alex Ronan