With More Than 40,000 Objects, the New Eames Institute Will Show Much More Than Just Chairs

You don’t have to look hard to find the work of Charles and Ray Eames. The famous design couple’s molded plastic chairs and low-slung lounges appear in open houses, offices, and your friends’ homes, whether they’re die-hard fans or simply like how the pieces communicate good taste. Reebok released sneakers with Ray’s dot pattern, skate brand Globe put the Eameses’ graphics on a few of their boards, and there was even a loungewear line. These days, their legacy is a little bit here, a little bit there. But you no longer have to take it in piecemeal. Starting February 14, the Eames Institute will host tours of its brand new headquarters, a converted warehouse in the East Bay town of Richmond, California, that serves as a one-stop shop for all things Eames: a gallery, archive, and workspace with rows of open shelving and flat-file drawers holding a revolving set of the more than 40,000-piece collection owned by the institute. It includes first drafts, polished ideas, and everything in between. "My mom [Lucia Eames] felt their most important work was the process: how they got to the solution," explains the gallery’s chief curator and Charles’s granddaughter, Llisa Demetrios. "It’s really important to see the iterations and prototyping to understand that they really cared about what a chair would do, as opposed to what a chair would look like. That was a totally different trajectory for design ideas at that time."

The Eames Institute has transformed a warehouse in Richmond, California, into a gallery to showcase its collection of 40,000 design objects, many of which will be shown publicly for the first time.

Guided tours will be led by chief curator and Charles Eames’s granddaughter, Llisa Demetrios.

Previously, these pieces were scattered between storage facilities and the homes of Charles’s five grandchildren, who come by way of his first wife, Catherine Woermann. The Eames Archives marks the first time these objects—from prototypes of aluminum group office furniture, to the Kazam machine that formed molded plywood chairs, to assemblages of seashells that were referenced in the creation of La Chaise, a sinuous lounge—are being hosted, documented, and considered together. Demetrios will personally guide tours of rotating exhibits on the Eameses’ approach to problem-solving in design, featuring many pieces that have never been shown publicly. Before the opening of the Richmond facility, the best place to step into the Eameses’ world was by touring their family home in Los Angeles, Case Study House No. 8. In 2019, as it celebrated its 70th birthday, the Eames Institute became a nonprofit with financial backing from Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia, with a goal to expand the Eameses reach. In 2022, Demetrios began hosting small, private tours of her mother’s collection of Eames designs and artifacts at her family home, the Eames Ranch, a 72-acre parcel in Petaluma, California, with a farmhouse designed by William Turnbull in 1992. The Eames Archives plans to co-host shows with the ranch , which is undergoing a renovation to create a restorative agriculture program that aligns with the couple’s vision for environmentally conscious design.

Early prototypes of molded plywood chairs are on display in the gallery, revealing the design couple’s iterative process.

Each piece in the Eames collection is being conserved, documented, and catalogued at the archives, as with this wire chair with a bikini pad.

A selection of seating in the gallery allows visitors to sit on some of their most famous designs, including a molded plastic rocker, an Eames lounge, and a La Chaise.

The gallery is launching with a show about the design process for Ray and Charles Eames’s molded plywood series of furnishings and toys, including a freestanding wood sculpture by Ray, a room screen, and the first edition of the Eames elephant.

A small shop in the lobby of the Eames Archives offers toys, books, and collectible chair miniatures.

The Richmond warehouse was originally designed by San Francisco architect Jim Jennings and previously owned by William Stout of William Stout Architectural Books, a San Francisco brick and mortar acquired by the Eames Institute in 2022. Bay Area firm Everywhere Architecture turned the cinderblock-and-concrete industrial space into a flexible gallery, open-shelved archive, and lofted, open-plan offices with a full kitchen and meeting spaces. The Eames Institute will use it to host and plan exhibitions, and catalogue every item in the vast collection for the first time. "We're always thinking about how [the insitute’s] work can help inform and inspire the next generation of designers and current ones," says Demetrios. Presenting the Eameses oeuvre holistically is one of the best ways to do that, she says. "When I visited their office growing up, there was always this density of objects around them," she says. At the Eames Archives, "we can create more of that kind of experience that was a catalyst and inspiration for designing a chair, as they said, in a 30-year flash."

In the lobby of the Eames Archives, visitors are greeted by a wall decal portrait of Ray and Charles Eames.

The Eames Archives is located in a former warehouse that once held the book collection of William Stout of San Francisco’s William Stout Architectural Books.