View Photos
Dwell’s Top 10 Outdoor Spaces of 2017
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell –
These rooftops, courtyards, patios, and gardens are a breath of fresh air.
When designed well, the built environment refers back to our natural surroundings, bringing balance, awareness, and energy to our lives. The outdoor spaces presented below are vital to the day-to-day experience—in one instance, it alerts a family when it's time to get outside and hit the water; in another, it provides an entertainment space above the Manhattan skyline. Keep scrolling to explore the spectacular outdoor spaces that most inspired our readers this year.
10. Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
To see more of our Top 10 lists, click here.