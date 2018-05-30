A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris
View Photos
Lifestyle

A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris

Add to
Like
Share
By Gabrielle Golenda
Sandwiched in-between a pair of brick apartment buildings in Paris lies a technicolor basketball court.

Basketball fan and founder of the French fashion brand Pigalle, Stéphane Ashpool collaborated with Parisian creative agency Ill-Studio and Nike to make over the site. The basketball court’s walls and floor encircle players in saturated and smooth shades, where shots can be made off of a bright pink backboard. The overall effect is set with a vibrant gradient aesthetic featuring a color palette of high-contrast grape, deep yellows, and bold blues. 

Cover photo by Alex Penfornis

A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 1 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Occurring simultaneously with Pigalle’s newest clothing collection that was created in collaboration with NIKElab, the basketball court was born in celebration of the joining of forces. The courtyard enclosure opens up to the public on Rue Duperré through hot pink and bright blue gates that are nearly two stories high. 

Visitors are then led to a colorful oasis on the other side that boasts a fruit punch-like color combination of pink, purple, yellow, and indigo—all hues that were dreamt up by Ill-Studio to complement the ’90s basketball-inspired aesthetic of the collection. The outcome is transfixed in Ashpool's romanticized view of "the golden era of basketball,"  where a sun-drenched setting reflects iridescent light waves thorough the highly-saturated space.

A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 2 of 9 -

"As a daily basketball player, I developed very early this idea of an on-court and off-court approach," says Stéphane Ashpool.

A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 3 of 9 -
A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 4 of 9 -
Shop the Look
VEJA Wata Canvas White Black
VEJA Wata Canvas White Black
VEJA
The WATA (which means cotton in Japanese) is a casual, timeless and unisex sneaker.
Shop
Glas Italia Shimmer Side Table
Glas Italia Shimmer Side Table
Shimmer on. Multicolored glass pieces are meticulously cut and fastened together by hand to form an iridescent work of art. Finished with a light-reactive gloss, its enchanting spectrum magically changes hue depending on the vantage point of the beholder.
Shop
Emko Sunrise/Sunset Wall Lamp
Emko Sunrise/Sunset Wall Lamp
Gessato
Life as we know it is a revolving cycle around the Sun. Since the dawn of time, the Sun’s stages shaped the way we interact with the world around us. The skies have become a mirror to humans’ ancestral ways, tied to our well-being, our emotional balance and everyday life activities.
Shop
A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 5 of 9 -
A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 6 of 9 -
A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 7 of 9 -
A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 8 of 9 -


A Technicolor Basketball Court in Paris - Photo 9 of 9 -