Dwell’s Top 10 Bathrooms of 2017
Bath

Dwell’s Top 10 Bathrooms of 2017

By Dwell
These are the soothing spaces our readers most covet.

Monochromatic color schemes, freestanding tubs, graphic tiles, living walls—you'll find all of this and more in the most popular bathrooms of the year. Keep reading to see the private sanctuaries that topped the list in 2017.

10. Family Villa in Budapest Embraces Color

Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.&nbsp;

In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode.&nbsp; With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.&nbsp;

With a goal of blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors, Brazilian office mf+arquitetos was recruited to design a personal residence that would be architecturally simple and timeless, as well as integrated with nature. Adorned with a personal collection of art, photography, and sculpture, the single-level dwelling, dubbed the "Collector’s Nook," was designed to be a reflection of the client’s affinity for traveling, exploring, and learning. The 1,399-square-foot home is now a gathering place for these ideas and a platform for eternalizing memories through art and design that tell a story.&nbsp;

A split monolithic form gives this modern residence its name—Two Halves House.<br>Distinguished by two pavilions that appear to stand apart at first sight—but are in fact connected—Two Halves House was designed with three requirements in mind. The homeowners wanted a high bush fire safety rating and a relaxed kitchen and living space for entertaining. Plus, they wanted to maximize the sloping site and the south-facing views.

Distinguished by two pavilions that appear to stand apart at first sight—but are in fact connected—Two Halves House was designed with three requirements in mind. The homeowners wanted a high bush fire safety rating and a relaxed kitchen and living space for entertaining. Plus, they wanted to maximize the sloping site and the south-facing views.

Step into a bright and airy apartment that shows how important the smallest details can be. Designed by A1 Architects, the Onyx Moon Loft is located in the district of Malá Strana on Prague's Kampa Island. The owner of the 2,368-square-foot residence splits his time between the Czech Republic and Japan, so it's no surprise that hints of these influences reveal themselves throughout the space, including concentric circles, matte-wood surfaces, brass etchings, and walls painted with flowers.

In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative "face" looking toward the street. But New South Wales practice TRIBE Studio Architects, who was commissioned to renovate this house for a family of four, decided to try something different. Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden.

For Kathryn and Josh Thole, Denver was the perfect catch. Josh, a professional baseball player now with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, is on the road from mid February to mid October, leaving just four months a year for the family to spend time together at home. Denver, with its central location, sunny winters, and nearby mountain recreation, offered a place where the Tholes could make the most of the off-season.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.

Sited on a sloping plot in Suffolk County, New York, this cantilevered house takes full advantage of its forest-meets-sea locale. Designed, built, and furnished by New York City-based firm Leroy Street Studio, this 5,935-square-foot home was born from the client's request to create a warm and stylish modernist house that would be intimate enough for private family retreats, yet impressive and expansive enough for entertaining large groups.&nbsp;

A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.

To see more of our Top 10 lists, click here.