Dwell’s Top 10 Bathrooms of 2017

In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative "face" looking toward the street. But New South Wales practice TRIBE Studio Architects, who was commissioned to renovate this house for a family of four, decided to try something different. Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden.