Balnarring Retreat by Branch Studio Architects

According to the architects, the retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building. Rather than pressing a button on a remote control, the inhabitant must fold and unfold the various components by hand, mindfully manipulating the very space they inhabit and therefore becoming a part of the space, not the master of it.