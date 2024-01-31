“Bookshelf Wealth” Isn’t New. So Why Is It Taking Off?

If you’ve been on social media in the past month, it’s unlikely you’ve evaded "bookshelf wealth." The interior design buzzword entered the canon late last year and by mid-January was crowned "2024’s first major design trend." (To date, #bookshelfwealth has racked up 3.8 billion TikTok views.) The look, for those who could use an extra primer, is evocative of the warmth of a Nancy Meyers film: Romantic, but not too formal. Homey and character-filled. Messy and imperfect. Think: Nubbly sofas, vintage coffee tables, an antique vase filled with fresh-cut flowers. And, of course, bookshelves.

In an age where online trends arrive in the morning and are gone by afternoon, TikTok monikers for interior aesthetics have become something of the norm. But the craze around "bookshelf wealth" begs the question: Why is everyone suddenly feeling so literary?

It’s more than what you may expect. Over the past several years, home trends have ridden a hurtling pendulum. "During Covid, people were like, I have way too much stuff in my space, I got to declutter," says Susana Simonpietri, creative director at Chango & Co, a New York City residential design studio. Cue the monochromatic furnishings, all-white kitchens, and sparse wall art. It was the interiors edition of the barely-there makeup and slicked back buns we now call the "clean girl aesthetic." Bookshelf wealth emerged as a homespun maximalism rooted in individuality and personal history. Eventually, "the pandemic trended design away from minimalism and super-exacting styling and toward what is organic and personal," says Zoe Feldman, founder of the namesake Washington, D.C. design studio. "People want to be comfortable in their spaces, not so rigid. They also want designated spaces that serve as broader canvases for expression and design." (Let it not be forgotten that early 2020 quarantine gave us concepts like "bookcase credibility" and "celebrity bookshelf sleuthing," potentially planting some sort of literary decor seed, though buying books for decor isn’t new by any means.)

The library at Hotel Lilien, an 18-room boutique hotel in New York’s Catskills region, gives off a homey and vintage aesthetic.