Beauty and Brains: Building Sustainably With Redwood

Redwood's virtues of color, texture, and grain pattern lend a sense of richness and depth to a space, creating a welcoming natural environment for guests. Its distinctive hue comes from natural tannins that also contribute to its architectural integrity, which explains why the material is so popular among architects, builders, and DIY-ers.

As a structurally sound material, redwood is ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects. Less prone to shrinkage or swelling than other woods, redwood lumber lasts 25 to 35 years with minimal maintenance, and over 100 years when used inside. Redwood is resistant to insects, fire, and rot, adding durability to structures that need to brave the elements. In the summer months, it stays cool enough for bare feet.

Here at Dwell’s San Francisco office, we’re fortunate to be close to the Northern California coastline and its dense groves of redwood and Douglas fir trees. Humboldt Redwood Company, together with Mendocino Redwood Company, manages over 440,000 acres of this resource, supplying the Western U.S. and beyond with top grade lumber. Formed in 2008, Humboldt Redwood Company has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) for its sustainable practices, which focus on not only protecting old growth forests and the ecosystems they sustain, but also nurturing new growth. Each year, it plants more than it harvests and sells wood byproducts for gardening and landscaping applications.