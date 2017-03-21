Beauty and Brains: Building Sustainably With Redwood

The return of summer barbecues and back porch hangouts means that outdoor living spaces are again enjoying heavy foot traffic. For these areas, few materials are as strong and visually striking as redwood.
Redwood's virtues of color, texture, and grain pattern lend a sense of richness and depth to a space, creating a welcoming natural environment for guests. Its distinctive hue comes from natural tannins that also contribute to its architectural integrity, which explains why the material is so popular among architects, builders, and DIY-ers.
Here at Dwell’s San Francisco office, we’re fortunate to be close to the Northern California coastline and its dense groves of redwood and Douglas fir trees. Humboldt Redwood Company, together with Mendocino Redwood Company, manages over 440,000 acres of this resource, supplying the Western U.S. and beyond with top grade lumber. Formed in 2008, Humboldt Redwood Company has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) for its sustainable practices, which focus on not only protecting old growth forests and the ecosystems they sustain, but also nurturing new growth. Each year, it plants more than it harvests and sells wood byproducts for gardening and landscaping applications.
