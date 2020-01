Using redwood helps reduce the environmental footprint of your project. Humboldt Redwood Company honors its responsibility as forest stewards by selectively harvesting and replanting trees—that is, over 10 million seedlings to date. A team of wildlife biologists focuses on preserving biodiversity and monitoring vulnerable species like northern spotted owls, marbled murrelets, and Point Arena mountain beavers. Lumber, a carbon reservoir, also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.