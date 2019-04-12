An Architect Turns His Small, Dark Apartment in Buenos Aires Into a Bright and Airy Home

After living for four years in a small, dark apartment in the Palermo section of Buenos Aires, architect Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend, Lucia Gentile, were looking for a new home where they could eventually start a family. They had rejected a number of options when they found an opportunity they couldn’t resist: an apartment on Melián Avenue in Belgrano R, a residential district characterized by British architecture, thanks to its proximity to the railways and train station, which were built mainly by English immigrants. "This neighborhood is a total anomaly in the city, a place that recalls another time," says Hernán. "Melián is one of the few cobblestone avenues where there are still beautiful uncut Tipa trees. We were hoping to find something here."

