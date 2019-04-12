Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
n
Nicolas Kedzierski
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
An Architect Turns His Small, Dark Apartment in Buenos Aires Into a Bright and Airy Home
A strategic renovation maximizes a small apartment in Buenos Aires.
n
Nicolas Kedzierski
The Ceramicist That Mixes Organic Forms and Technique Together
Inspired by nature, Heidi Jalkh creates imaginative objects and collections.
n
Nicolas Kedzierski