Design the Future: Enhance the World
Young Guns: The Next Wave of Emerging Talent
Prefab on Tasmania: An Island State Offers a Fresh Start
Stories
Design the Future
Read the Editor’s Letter from our upcoming September/October edition and look for the issue on newsstands in the first week of September.
Amanda Dameron
7 years
ago
Young Guns 2017: New Designers Making Waves
In our annual roundup of exciting talents in the design industry, we present a roster of up-and-comers making waves on the global stage.
In This A-Frame Cabin Makeover, Simplicity Is Key
A dated A-frame cabin in Lake Tahoe is updated with a monochromatic palette.
A 19th-Century Carriage House Is Transformed Into a Live/Work Residence for a Pair of Artists
Two artists transform a 19th-century carriage house into a home where they can both live and create.
Go Behind the Scenes With a Process-Driven Handmade-Tile Company in California
Age-old techniques meet modern innovation at a handmade-tile company in California.
A Rustic-Modern Cabin Inspired by Japanese Bungalows and Shou Sugi Ban
This mountain retreat’s design is Appalachian by way of Japan.
Putting Down Roots in Denver, Ballplayer Josh Thole Renovates a 19th-Century Victorian
The modernized dwelling is now home base for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization player and his family.
Two Tiny Pavilions Respectfully Perch Atop a Lava Flow on Maui
A pair of tiny pavilions provide an eco-friendly retreat on Maui.
A Semi-Modular Beach House in Tasmania Floats Over a Site That Survived a Bushfire
After a bushfire, a partially prefabricated beach house rises on a rugged Tasmanian peninsula.
Nina Libeskind on Ground Zero, How Architecture Can Help Heal, and Our Political Moment
A powerful insider shares insights on building a successful architecture practice through partnership.
The Conversation Pit Makes a Much-Appreciated Comeback at an Ultramodern Home in Cupertino
A glass house ﬂoats at the edge of Silicon Valley.
A Careful Renovation Brings a 19th-Century Flat in Gothenburg Back to Life
A 19th-century apartment in Gothenburg, Sweden, is reborn.
Space and Storage Needs Guide the Expansion of a Cottage North of San Francisco
A family finds a place for everything as they expand their cramped Mill Valley home.
Plagued Ash Trees Were Repurposed to Create This Charred Cedar–Clad Home on Lake Michigan
A shou sugi ban home overlooks Lake Michigan.
A 1905 Fire Station in Connecticut Is Converted Into a Community Hub For Art and Music
The conversion of a fire station into a studio, stage, and lodging for musicians tracks the rebirth of a New Haven neighborhood.
An Architect Turns His Small, Dark Apartment in Buenos Aires Into a Bright and Airy Home
A strategic renovation maximizes a small apartment in Buenos Aires.
An Interior Designer Helps His Mother Turn Her 1960s Chicago Apartment Into a Colorful Haven
Andreas Kokkino persuades his mom to toss all her old furniture and start fresh.