Brian W. Ferry
Follow
Latest
Stories
Collections
Stories
This Michigan Couple Found Out They Own the Last Standing Home by Alexander Girard
The last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard—is discovered near Detroit.
Deborah Lubera Kawsky
An Architect Turns His Small, Dark Apartment in Buenos Aires Into a Bright and Airy Home
A strategic renovation maximizes a small apartment in Buenos Aires.
Nicolas Kedzierski
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Two architects collaborate on a modular compound that celebrates an unspoiled Sonoma landscape.
Lydia Lee
A Pivoting Wall Makes This Tiny Studio a Fit For Any Occasion
Movable modular parts make this renovated, 400-square-foot Manhattan apartment a flexible feat.
Arlene Hirst
Kansas City Royal
A young architect takes on an intimidating commission: reviving a modern masterwork by Marcel Breuer.
David Hay
A Passive House and "Sauna Tower" Join a 19th-Century Barn in the Hudson Valley
In New York, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick creates an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an...
Heather Corcoran