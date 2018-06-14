This Sleek, Angular Tiny Home Is Not Your Average A-Frame Cabin
Inspired by the classic A-frame cabin design, architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has created their first tiny home with Klein, a prefab-housing startup in New York. Sited in Hudson Valley, the sleek black cabin—also known as A45—is the first model in a series of tiny homes that Klein plans to sell directly to consumers.
Despite its small size, the cabin's innovative design creates more usable floor space by rotating the classic A-frame structure 45 degrees. This allows the lower part of the house to only touch on two corners, which maximizes the wall height to a soaring 13 feet inside.
The faceted exterior form changes depending on your view. For example, from certain angles, the unit looks like a cube, while appearing to be a spire from other directions. The interior spaces reflect a minimal Nordic aesthetic, with its exposed pine timber frame, Douglas Fir floors, and space-grade natural cork walls.
The entire structure is not only customizable, but also operates off-grid, and is made entirely from recyclable materials.
"The possibility of owning a small getaway retreat that is designed and built with the highest standard of craftsmanship is what Klein is all about," says Soren Rose, the founding partner of the company.
"The idea is to offer a variety of tiny homes designed by some of the world’s leading architects, starting with BIG."
Shop the Look
This darling cabin only takes four to six months to build—so if you order now, you could be enjoying your own tiny getaway before you know it.
If you're interested in learning more about this sleek retreat—or pre-ordering your own cabin—click here.
Project Credits:
Partners-in-Charge: Bjarke Ingels Group, Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen
Project Leader: Max Moriyama, Anton Bak (Klein)
Project Architect: Rune Hansen Team: Jian Yong Khoo, Tianqi Zhang
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.