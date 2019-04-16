A Simple Geometric Bayfront Home in Chile
A Simple Geometric Bayfront Home in Chile

By Kelsey Keith
Mathias Klotz’s first project, a deceptively simple bayfront house in Chile was commissioned by his mom on a shoestring budget.

In 1991, after Isabel Germain separated from her husband and inherited some money from her mother, she decided to build a one-of-a-kind refuge on a remote beach outside Tongoy, Chile. Luckily, her $20,000 budget went far with her architect of choice: her son, Mathias Klotz.

