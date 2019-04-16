Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
j
Joe Pugliese
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Midcentury Home That Maintains Its Quirkiness After All These Years
Two designers restore a low-slung midcentury gem in Napa, California, by an unsung Bay Area modernist.
e
Eviana Hartman
A Modern Farmhouse Recalls Old-Time Americana
Thanks to Matthew Hufft, their envelope-pushing architect and longtime friend, Hannah and Paul Catlett have a new home in...
g
Georgina Gustin