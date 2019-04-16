Stories

The Midcentury Home That Maintains Its Quirkiness After All These Years
Two designers restore a low-slung midcentury gem in Napa, California, by an unsung Bay Area modernist.
Eviana Hartman
Art-Filled Hamptons Vacation Home
Inspired by their clients’ bold art collection, a pair of architects designs a Hamptons vacation house that subverts tradition.
Eviana Hartman
An Airstream and Playroom by the Beach
A couple in Israel seizes the rare chance to rehab a 1969 Airstream to experiment with indoor-outdoor, space-efficient living.
Eviana Hartman
A Modern House on a Budget in Los Angeles
Priced out of the modern market and stuck with a fixer-upper that seemed unfixable, a young L.A. lawyer took matters into his own...
Eviana Hartman
Hecho in Mexico City
Gallery owner Hilario Galguera escorts us through Mexico City, walking the line of life and death, problem and promise.
Eviana Hartman
Hive Minded
Openshop|Studio’s design for a hivelike structure in the middle of a Brooklyn loft creates a chrysalis of comfort for a couple...
Eviana Hartman