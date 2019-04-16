Subscribe
e
Eviana Hartman
Follow
6
Stories
Stories
The Midcentury Home That Maintains Its Quirkiness After All These Years
Two designers restore a low-slung midcentury gem in Napa, California, by an unsung Bay Area modernist.
e
Eviana Hartman
Art-Filled Hamptons Vacation Home
Inspired by their clients’ bold art collection, a pair of architects designs a Hamptons vacation house that subverts tradition.
e
Eviana Hartman
An Airstream and Playroom by the Beach
A couple in Israel seizes the rare chance to rehab a 1969 Airstream to experiment with indoor-outdoor, space-efficient living.
e
Eviana Hartman
A Modern House on a Budget in Los Angeles
Priced out of the modern market and stuck with a fixer-upper that seemed unfixable, a young L.A. lawyer took matters into his own...
e
Eviana Hartman
Hecho in Mexico City
Gallery owner Hilario Galguera escorts us through Mexico City, walking the line of life and death, problem and promise.
e
Eviana Hartman
Hive Minded
Openshop|Studio’s design for a hivelike structure in the middle of a Brooklyn loft creates a chrysalis of comfort for a couple...
e
Eviana Hartman