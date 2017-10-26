11 Innovative and Modern Schools Where Creativity and Good Design Rule

From an elementary school in Brooklyn with an edible garden and chicken coop, to plans for a storm-resistant high school in the Philippines inspired by the devastating effects of Typhoon Haiyan, these institutions prove how architects are collaborating with educators to create some very exciting opportunities.

Studies have shown how color, lighting, and other classroom design choices can have an important impact on student progress, and these design-forward projects not only beautify spaces—creating a comfortable environment in which to learn—but they also tackle a variety of social and environmental issues.

