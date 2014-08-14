Rebuilding Schools Through Art and Community

There's no denying: high school architecture is often less than inspired. With the help of New Haven-based architecture firm Svigals + Partners, students of the city's Lincoln-Bassett School gave their hallways a burst of color (and inspiration to boot) by covering them with murals before going back to school for the fall. This type of project is no stretch for the firm, which is currently at work designing Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Its design for the school incorporates both students' suggestions and artistic creations. We're thrilled to welcome Barry Svigals, managing partner of the firm, to join us at Dwell on Design New York from October 9-11, 2014 to discuss community rebuilding.