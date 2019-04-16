An Edible Learning Garden in Brooklyn
In 1995, pioneering chef Alice Waters unleashed a major trend when she turned a barren Berkeley, California, school yard into a place where children could cultivate plants and learn about growing and preparing food. Today there are hundreds of Waters’s inspired Edible Schoolyard programs in all 50 states. One of the latest opened at P.S. 216 in Brooklyn in December 2013. WORKac, the New York architectural office of Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, designed the glowing structure with raised beds, a greenhouse, a chicken coop, a cistern, and an indoor kitchen classroom.
