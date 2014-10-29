View Photos
Sustainable Modern School Planned for Rural Mexico
By Erika Heet
Designed by the firm AT103, the award-winning design is meant to serve as a model for sustainable educational design.
The Mexico City–based firm AT103 will soon break ground on an elementary school that is based on a model of sustainability both in form and function. Called Kokokali, a hybridization of the Nahuatl kokone (children) and kali (casa, or house), the school layout springs from an organic, flowing ribbon and is crafted from compacted adobe bricks, concrete, and glass—relatively simple and inexpensive materials. The school will be located in the community of San Andrés Payuca, Puebla, and received a bronze award from the 2014 Latin America Holcim Awards this month.
