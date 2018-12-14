When Gabriel and Debbie Mayes decided to embrace the tiny house movement, they knew the transition would be anything but easy. For starters, they—along with their four children—were used to calling 5,000 square feet home. But they were intrigued with the idea of living in a much smaller space, so when they found "Skoolie," an old school bus, they knew the time had come to take the plunge and downsize.

Yet, before they could kickstart their adventure on the road, they had to conduct a major DIY renovation. After months of hard work, the Mayes Team successfully transformed the 250-square-foot bus into a comfortable home for their family.



Keep scrolling for all the fascinating "before" and "after" images.

Before: