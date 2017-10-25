View Photos
8 Modern Solariums and Sun-Drenched Spaces
By Michele Koh Morollo
By definition, a solarium is a glass-enclosed space that's designed to let natural light stream in.
For some people's homes, this means a porch or sunroom that's solely dedicated to soaking up rays—but for others, it can mean a multifunctional space that takes advantage of the sun with floor-to-ceiling windows. Either way, a solarium can be both beautiful and therapeutic. Take a look at these examples that should give you some ideas on how you can introduce one into your own home.
Hammock Sunning in North Carolina
