An eco-friendly, lakeside abode with an impressive rooftop terrace is nestled within a greenhouse near Gothenburg.

Greenhouses aren’t just for plants—they make comfortable homes, too. Now on the market near Gothenburg, Sweden, an A-frame greenhouse encloses a three-bedroom, two-bath residence, protecting inhabitants from the region’s frigid winters and keeping the energy bills low. Energy-efficient technology and solar panels further increase the ecological value of this home, which was built in 2015. As a bonus for gardeners, the greenhouse insulation creates a pleasant climate that’s perfect for growing apricots, tomatoes, kiwis, and grapes all throughout the year.

White walls and polished concrete floors reflect the light to create bright interiors. The main floor holds the kitchen, living room, bathroom, and two bedrooms, while a lower level has a third bedroom and a hobby room. Most impressive, however, is the spacious terrace on the uppermost floor, framed by glass and wooden roof beams. Overlooking the lake on the property’s eight hectares of forest and field, the deck is perfect for hosting parties and events. The listing tells us that other buildings and summer houses remain on the lot, should the new homeowner want to develop additional accommodations.

Listed through Eklund Stockholm New York, Havredalsvägen 239 is asking 7,000,000 SEK, or just under $864,000.