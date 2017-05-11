The Hammock House sits on a 40-acre farm in Columbus, NC with several spectacular old growth oak trees, an existing barn, pastures and distant views to Tryon Peak. To take advantage of the dramatic oak trees, we carefully located the house on the land and oriented the living spaces around the tree locations.

The programming and space planning required unique design solutions based around our client’s close-knit extended family. The wife’s parents are also full-time residences in the home so designing the right balance of shared and private spaces for four adults was key to a high functioning design. The husband’s extended family comes to visit from South America for extended stays bi-annually, so the house was designed to structurally and spatially accommodate hanging hammocks so the family can stay together on the land when visiting.

The single pitch shed roof concept originated as a modern interpretation of the utilitarian farm structures in the area. The main entry for the Hammock House is at the low point of the roof and the ceiling height and roof slowly rise as you move through the public spaces of the house. A glass window wall and screen porch create a dramatic termination of the roof line as the living spaces open up to a view of the adjacent forest.