8 Stylish London Apartments
European Homes + Home Tours

8 Stylish London Apartments

By Michele Koh Morollo
Many Londoners are known for having a well-honed sense of style, so it’s no surprise that Dwell has covered a number of drool-worthy London apartments that present great ideas for furnishing city abodes.

Here are eight London apartments that we think represent the spirit of smart, modern living.  

An American in London

Home of American-born architect Johanna Molineus, this 678-square-foot apartment in central London breaks and bends conventions to make the most of the compact space.

A concrete ceiling highlights the powerful geometry of this 2,583-square-foot Clerkenwell apartment by London practice Inside Out Architecture.

Sited in the heart of the Barnsbury Conservation Area, in the middle of a row of Georgian houses, the apartments of Barnsbury Square Lofts bring the steel and glass sleekness of modern architecture into a historic London neighborhood.

The two architects who live in this North London flat used a mostly white color scheme and well-chosen accessories to create a home with a touch of Nordic warmth and a splash of Italian sophistication.

On a site surrounded by Victorian homes in Primrose Hill, Patalab Architecture transformed a former mechanic’s garage into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments.

Architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester helped reinvent metalworker Simone ten Hompel’s 576-square-foot flat with a retractable skylight and smart storage systems.

Designed by Grzywinski+Pons, Leman Locke London is a service apartment style hotel that has furniture items like retractable desks and flip-up tables to make the most of space.

The predominantly white color scheme and the quality of natural light in Zeitgeist – a cozy one-bedroom holiday rental apartment in Shoreditch, gives this holiday apartment a peaceful, Zen-like aura.&nbsp;

