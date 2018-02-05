Leman Locke London by Grzywinski+Pons

Leman Locke London is a minimal hotel located in London, England, designed by Grzywinski+Pons. The architects designed nearly all of the furniture within the rooms, from the sofas and beds to some of the light fixtures and tables. Much of this was driven by the desire to create a unique and harmonious aesthetic, but their other imperative was maximization of function and economy of space. They wanted to avoid the "transformer" vibe apparent in a lot of current micro-residential products that include murphy beds, retractable desks and flip up tables. While that approach appeals to the "inventor" side of architects, they hoped to spare guests from the chore of clearing up and manipulating their furniture when finishing a meal or getting ready for bed.







