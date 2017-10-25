View Photos
8 Modern Offices That Feel Like Homes
By Michele Koh Morollo
Today's modern workplace psychology is all about making employees feel comfortable and happy so that they feel motivated and passionate about what they're doing and where they are.
One may argue that the ideal workplace is an ever-evolving space where ideas are conceived and developed with effective communication between coworkers.
Today, designers understand the importance of creating home-like work spaces—places that draw people together and offer them the freedom to create and produce their best work.
Here are eight modern offices that bring that "at-home" feel to the workplace.
Squarespace’s Minimalist Portland Office
