Figma's SF Office Celebrates the Humanity of Work

Figma is a new design tool that is changing the way product teams collaborate and work. I've written about how to use Figma to start building design systems on Medium.



I recently came across their Careers page which highlights the culture and benefits of working at Figma. I could wax long about work culture and environments but I was struck by how human and balanced their space appeared and how communal the culture seemed to be.

I couldn't help marvel at some of the interior beauty and wonder how much of that culture is shaped by the way the space was designed and executed.

Soak in the views of Figma's beautiful San Francisco office space.