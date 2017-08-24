View Photos
8 of the Best Modern Pools to Dream of Before the End of Summer
By Kate Reggev –
Cool off and enjoy the last drops of the season with these 8 modern pools we love.
It may be the end of August, but summer is still going strong in our minds as we daydream about lounging by the pool. Take a look at these beautiful examples that we wouldn’t mind taking a dip in.
A Poolside Oasis in Mexico City
