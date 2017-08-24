8 of the Best Modern Pools to Dream of Before the End of Summer
View Photos
Modern Pool Design + Garden & Landscapes

8 of the Best Modern Pools to Dream of Before the End of Summer

Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Reggev
Cool off and enjoy the last drops of the season with these 8 modern pools we love.

It may be the end of August, but summer is still going strong in our minds as we daydream about lounging by the pool. Take a look at these beautiful examples that we wouldn’t mind taking a dip in. 

A Poolside Oasis in Mexico City

In Mexico City, a rooftop courtyard with a pool acts as a cool, green respite from the city. Designed by Ezequiel Farcas, the rooftop is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines.

In Mexico City, a rooftop courtyard with a pool acts as a cool, green respite from the city. Designed by Ezequiel Farcas, the rooftop is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A long and lean lap pool runs alongside the west facade of a hybrid prefab home in Palm Springs, California, by Sander Architects. "Our version of prefab," explains architect Whitney Sander, "involves the use of building shells that are the ‘heavy lifting’ parts of any house: main structure, secondary structure, and (often) building skin."

A long and lean lap pool runs alongside the west facade of a hybrid prefab home in Palm Springs, California, by Sander Architects. "Our version of prefab," explains architect Whitney Sander, "involves the use of building shells that are the ‘heavy lifting’ parts of any house: main structure, secondary structure, and (often) building skin."

Photo Categories:
In Phoenix, Arizona, a home designed by Wendell Burnette has a pool enclosed by 13-foot-high white plaster walls with small, square openings that dramatically filter light onto the far wall. The walls provide much-needed shade, and their white walls reflects the strong local sun.

In Phoenix, Arizona, a home designed by Wendell Burnette has a pool enclosed by 13-foot-high white plaster walls with small, square openings that dramatically filter light onto the far wall. The walls provide much-needed shade, and their white walls reflects the strong local sun.

Photo Categories:
Outside of Sydney in Maroubra, Australia, Wright Feldhusen Architects designed a home with a large, irregularly-shaped lap pool that extends to the ocean beyond the property.

Outside of Sydney in Maroubra, Australia, Wright Feldhusen Architects designed a home with a large, irregularly-shaped lap pool that extends to the ocean beyond the property.

Entertaining and swimming come together in this indoor/outdoor living area in a home in Cape Town by SAOTA. Views of the sea seem to extend directly from the edge of the infinity pool.

Entertaining and swimming come together in this indoor/outdoor living area in a home in Cape Town by SAOTA. Views of the sea seem to extend directly from the edge of the infinity pool.

Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.

Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.

On the French Riviera at a house renovated by architect Barry Dierks, an existing pool was modified in form so that it created more of a transition between the deck and rocky bluffs beyond. The smooth form of the pool contrasts sharply with the cutting, organic forms of the rock outcroppings.

On the French Riviera at a house renovated by architect Barry Dierks, an existing pool was modified in form so that it created more of a transition between the deck and rocky bluffs beyond. The smooth form of the pool contrasts sharply with the cutting, organic forms of the rock outcroppings.

A prefab pool and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck and Co. kit house from 1928.

A prefab pool and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck and Co. kit house from 1928.