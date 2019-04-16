Cute Couple Alert: Modern Prefab Poolhouse Addition to a 1920s Sears Kit House

Jed and Asia Webber weren’t actively seeking a prefab existence when they bought property in Groton, Massachusetts—an hour away from their home base in Cambridge, where they run a restaurant group. But the modest, sturdy frame house they fell in love with had a surprisingly modular history: It’s the Dillman model, a Sears, Roebuck and Company kit house from 1928. The Webbers, who have three children, required more space than the original structure could provide at 1,400 square feet. But since the house was "so symmetrical and appropriate for its time," Jed Webber says, "we couldn’t wrap our heads around any sort of addition that wouldn’t look like an afterthought." Instead, they looked online to find a prefab builder who could construct a similarly sized structure on their land.